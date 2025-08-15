Hebburn Town not panicking after challenging start to new season

Hebburn Town visit Lancaster City in their third game of the new Northern Premier League season on Saturday.

Olly Martin has insisted heads have not dropped at Hebburn Town after they suffered consecutive defeats in the opening week of the Northern Premier League season.

The Hornets were edged out by title contenders Hednesford Town in the opening game of the campaign last weekend before suffering a 4-0 defeat at another promotion contender Guiseley in midweek. However, the latter of those reverses came after Daniel Moore’s side were reduced to ten men and a goal down inside five minutes when captain Aidan Heywood was shown a straight red card.

Olly Martin goes for goal in Hebburn Town's home win against Gainsborough Trinity (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

A hat-trick from Lions striker Jordan Thewlis laid the foundations for a win for his side and Taylor Bowen also netted a second half penalty to leave Hebburn looking for their first point and goal of the season in Saturday’s visit to Lancaster City. Their hosts are also looking to move on from two challenging results after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Hyde United last weekend before suffering a 2-0 defeat against FC United of Manchester in their opening league game of the season on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the visit to face the Dolly Blues, Hornets forward Martin has stressed his team-mates have learnt lessons from their first season in the Northern Premier League’s top tier - and that’s why they aren’t getting too down about their slow start.

He told The Gazette: “The gaffer always says to treat ourselves as an underdog every game. Most teams in this league know what we are about now, we will get after teams, we won’t just sit back, we want to score. A year in this league showed us that anyone can beat anyone and it doesn’t matter where you are in the league, if you get a couple of wins you can get yourself right back up there so we aren’t reflecting too much on those defeats.

“Saturday was a nil-nil game and Tuesday, you can’t really judge because the game was over after ten minutes because of what happened. We have a good group of lads in the changing room, our heads haven’t dropped and we know we have played two of the favourites this season so we will look to move on.”

