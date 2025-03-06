Hebburn Town have confirmed a special offer for this weekend’s home game with Northern Premier League rivals Ashton United.

Hebburn Town are to celebrate International Women’s Day with a special offer that will see all female supporters granted free entry to Saturday’s home game with Ashton United.

The Hornets, who are currently enjoying a positive first ever season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, have a significant female presence at all levels of the club with 151 female players, 12 girls juniors sides and a senior women’s team. There are also 10 female volunteer coaches and a whole host of female volunteers who provide valuable service on matchdays and beyond.

Dan Savage and Amar Purewal celebrate after the latter scored in Hebburn Town's 2-2 draw with Lancaster City (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

As well as the men’s team seeing action when they host Ashton on Saturday (3pm), the Hornets women’s team are also preparing for a home game this weekend as they face their Stockton Town counterparts in the Durham Women’s League One Cup on Sunday (2pm). The whole weekend will be a celebration of International Women’s Day and the HerGameToo campaign as the Hornets give free entry to all females and all Under-12s, with entry for males cut to just £5 and 12 to 16 year-olds paying just £2.

Speaking of the initiative, Hebburn Town chief executive Stephen Rutherford told The Gazette: “We have been aware of the HerGameToo campaign running this weekend and alongside that campaign and International Women’s Day, we wanted to do something special because we are proud to have a strong representation of woman within our club. We came up with an offer to celebrate together over what will be a big weekend with our senior men’s and women’s team in a action at home over the two days.

“As a club, we try to be a beacon of showing what community clubs can be like. We have 151 female players within the club, 12 junior girls sides and they have a pathway into a senior women’s side. We do more than that, we have community sessions for women and we have a whole host of female volunteers within the club and we could not function like we do without them. On Saturday, we will also showcase our women’s and girls teams as they are there as our guests and the girls team will be mascots because we want to celebrate the impact they have made and will go on to make in the future.”

For more information on HerGameToo head to www.hergametoo.co.uk and more on Hebburn’s offer can be found here.