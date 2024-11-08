In-form Jarrow in confident mood ahead of Grangetown trip

Jarrow will hope to continue their fine form and boost their push for promotion into Northern League Division One.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia can sense the confidence around his squad as they continue to impress at the top end of the Northern League Division Two table.

The Perth Green outfit like just one point behind league leaders Yarm and Eaglescliffe after Ryan Hardie’s late goal helped Malia’s men to a narrow home win against fellow promotion contenders Ryton and Crawcrook Albion last weekend. Those three points ensured Jarrow have now won their last six league games and have shown their proficiency at both end of the pitch during that time.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Grangetown Boys Club, Malia praised his side for their recent performances in recent weeks and is confident they can extend their run with another positive result on Teesside.

He told The Gazette: “We head into Saturday’s game looking to continue the performances we have put in during our last six games. During that time we have kept four clean sheets, scored 16 goals and we have only conceded three goals so the lads are confident. From a personal point of view, this is another ground I have never visited so we are all looking forward to the game and the challenge that lies ahead for us.”

Malia confirmed Liam Blair and Tom Ions will return to contention after they both missed last weekend’s win against Ryton. The game represents Grangetown’s first home fixture following the appointment of new manager Curtis Collantine after his reign got underway with a 3-0 defeat at Bedlington Terriers last weekend.