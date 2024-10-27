Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were contrasting fortunes for Boldon CA and Jarrow on a busy weekend in the Ebac Northern League.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks insisted his side were unlucky not to collect at least a point from their home game with Northern League Division Two rivals Chester-le-Street United.

After suffering two consecutive defeats on home soil over the previous ten days, Boldon were looking to get back on track at the Villa by claiming three points that would have extended the gap to the relegation zone. However, it was the visitors that struck first as Charlie Loveday rounded off a quick counter-attack just six minutes before the half-time whistle. Boldon’s reaction was swift as Dan Hailes grabbed his first goal for the club to restore parity just 60 seconds later but it was United that claimed the points thanks to a Stephen Siyanbola penalty eight minutes after the restart.

Boldon CA fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Chester-le-Street United on Saturday (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Speaking after the game, Crooks told The Gazette: “We were unlucky again to not come away from the game with something. However, if we can take a positive from the day it was that thankfully nobody around us picked up any points in their own games. That means we we can piece together the positive individual performances for next week and begin preparing for what will be another tough game away to Thornaby.”

The trip to Teesdale Park will precede a ten-day break for Boldon as Crooks and Palmer will finally get an opportunity to oversee some hard work on the training pitch after a hectic start to their time in charge at the Villa.

Malia proud as Jarrow claim three points at Billingham Town

Jarrow manager Kennie Maila described his players as ‘an absolute credit the the club’ following their hard-earned win at Northern League Division Two rivals Billingham Town.

Malia’s men travelled to Teesside knowing they needed a win to continue their impressive push for promotion into Division One with fellow top five rivals Yarm and Eaglescliffe and Horden CW both facing challenging away days at Darlington Town and Alnwick Town respectively. Both clubs managed to collect all three points on the road and their feat was matched by Jarrow after a Callum Johnston goal was enough to edge out their hosts at Bedford Terrace.

After a scrappy opening 45 minutes, Johnston struck the only goal of the game less than 60 seconds after half-time to ensure his side extended their unbeaten run to five league games and allow his manager to deliver a positive verdict on a battling win.

He told The Gazette: “It was a hard-fought three points for the lads. We have to say it was not a brilliant game of football but those sort of games and those wins can always be massively important when it comes to the end of the season. All 16 of the lads in the squad were an absolute credit to our football club today.”

Jarrow return to action next Saturday when they host fellow promotion contenders Ryton and Crawcrook Albion at Perth Green before they travel to managerless Grangetown Boys Club seven days later.