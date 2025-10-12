There were contrasting fortunes for Jarrow and Boldon CA in Northern League Division Two on Saturday.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia reflected on his side’s ‘best performance of the season’ after they claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

A slow start to the season appears to have been firmly put in the past as the Perth Green outfit have enjoyed a remarkable upturn in form that was extended with Saturday’s win at the Oldhaulage Stadium. It was Lutfur Karim that did all of the damage for Malia’s side as the forward opened the scoring midway through the first half before doubling his tally and his side’s lead just after the half-hour mark.

Jarrow forward Lutfur Karim (photo Kieran Gough) | Kieran Gough

That was enough to help Jarrow claim all three points and remain just two points from the play-off places after a performance that provoked an overwhelmingly positive reaction from their manager.

He told The Gazette: “It was our best performance of the season. The lads were at it from the first minute and there was only one winner. We seemed to want it and our energy levels were miles above. The only one negative for me was the scoreline because it should have been a lot more and I think even Ryton would agree with that.”

There was bitter disappointment once again for Boldon CA as they suffered a 3-2 home defeat against Darlington Town. Chris Spence’s men took a narrow lead half-time at The Villa as Liam Appleby and Robbie Gateshill scored either side of a Gareth McMahon equaliser - but a second-half brace from James Beauchamp ensured it was the visitors that claimed all three points.

