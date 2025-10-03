Northern League: Jarrow boss puts trust in coaches ahead of Red Star clash

Jarrow and Boldon CA are both in action in Northern League Division Two this weekend.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia believes Saturday’s home clash with ‘high-flying’ Seaham Red Star has come at the right time for his side.

The former Prudhoe YC boss will miss the meeting with Mark Collingwood’s side as his partner prepares to give birth - but he will hope coaches Mark Brown and Stevie Johnson can lead to a fourth conservative win in all competitions and one that could lift them within a point of the Division Two play-off places.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

That is where their visitors sit after Red Star lost just two of their opening 17 league games so far this season to put themselves in a strong position to bounce back from relegation from the Northern League’s top tier last season.

Speaking ahead of the game, Malia revealed ‘confidence is flowing’ through his squad as they aim to extend their impressive upturn in form after what had been a mixed start to the new season.

He told The Gazette: “It's my first game in 15 years as a manager I'll miss due to my babies coming on Thursday- but I am leaving the lads in good hands with my coaching team Mark Brown and Stevie Johnson. The lads are on a great run now and confidence is flowing through the team so facing a team that are high-flying like Seaham Red Star are has come at a good time for us.”

Malia confirmed Jarrow have ‘pretty much’ a full squad available for the game, meaning there are some big calls to be made over their starting lineup.

Boldon remain positive after difficult week

Chris Spence has been named as new Boldon CA manager (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Boldon CA manager Chris Spence has revealed there remains a positive atmosphere within his squad despite suffering a number of blows over the week.

Spence was officially named as successor to former management team Dan Crooks and David Palmer early last week but has taken just one point from his first three games in charge at the Villa. A last-gasp defeat against Park View was followed by a goalless draw at Newcastle University before AFC Newbiggin snatched all three points with an injury-time win on South Tyneside in midweek. With a tough-looking trip to Billingham Town lying ahead, Spence has stressed the need for his squad to be more ruthless in front of goal as his looks to rack up the first win of his reign.

He told The Gazette: “We’re expecting a very tough game away to Billingham because they’re in good form at the moment, coming into this one off the back of two strong results against Seaham and a good away win at Esh Winning.

“But the mood in our camp is positive. We’ve got a strong dressing room and, if we’re honest, in the last three games we just haven’t had the rub of the green. A late corner against Park View, a performance away at Newcastle Uni that really deserved all three points, and then Tuesday night was a real blow, conceding from a set piece in the ninety-sixth minute. We’ve created chances in all of those games, and the key for us now is to be a bit more clinical in front of goal, because defensively we’ve looked solid as a unit.”

Spence revealed the return of several players means he has competition across the pitch ahead of the game.