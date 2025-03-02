Malia pleased with Jarrow fight in draw with promotion rivals Horden CW

There was a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League,

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia hailed the ‘real character and fight’ shown by his players in their 2-2 home draw with Northern League Division Two promotion rivals Horden CW.

Both sides were sat firmly in the race for Division One ahead of Saturday’s clash at Perth Green - and it was Malia’s side that made the better start as Ryan Hardie fired them in front just before the half-hour mark. However, the current leaders hit back in some style after half-time as Elliott Beddow and Kyle Davis turned the game on its head as the final 20 minutes approached.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

There would be one final push from Jarrow and their efforts reaped a reward as Thomas McIntyre grabbed an equaliser eight minutes from time to earn his side a point that his manager felt was ‘more than deserved’.

He told The Gazette: “It was a top of the table clash that didn't disappoint. It was a really good game with a lot of action and I think a point was more than deserved for both sides. Both of us wanted to go and win it and there were some big chances for both sides to win the game. We went from being in control at one-nil, to missing a big chance to go two up and then we somehow go two-one down. However, we showed real character and fight to get the equaliser, which like I say, was more than deserved.”

Jarrow now have a free midweek to prepare for next Saturday’s visit to FC Hartlepool.

Boldon boss disappointed by decisions in Albion loss

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks bemoaned two penalty decisions that went against his side as their upturn in form was halted by Division Two play-off contenders Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

A first-half strike from former Dunston UTS and Sunderland RCA midfielder Luke Page proved to be the difference between the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown at the Oldhaulage Stadium. However, after winning four of their last five games ahead of their trip to Ryton, Boldon’s confidence kept them in the game and Crooks felt they should have been given a chance to claim an equaliser after having two penalty appeals turned down by the officials.

He told The Gazette: “We were poor in the first-half and deserved to go in a goal down - but we were excellent in the second-half and did everything except put the ball in the back of the net. We should have had a penalty at the death of the first-half but was informed it didn’t hit the threshold, whatever that means and then there was a really clear handball in the eighth minute of stoppage time. We’ve never blamed the officiating for any defeat or points dropped but today was a really hard one to take for everyone involved. We need to bounce back quickly and we have two very winnable games coming up and we are awaiting two quarter-final draws. We will bounce back.”

Boldon are without a midweek fixture so their focus will now go on next Saturday’s trip to Billingham Synthonia.

