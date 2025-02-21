Jarrow boss prepared for Thornaby test as in-form Boldon CA want more

Jarrow and Boldon CA face tough challenges in Northern League Division Two this weekend.

Kennie Malia wants Jarrow to extend their impressive home record and boost their promotion bid with a win against Thornaby on Saturday afternoon.

Malia’s men have claimed maximum points in 13 of their 17 games at Perth Green this season as their home patch continues to lay the foundations for what some believe to be an unexpected push for a place in the Northern League’s top tier. Only Chester-le-Street United, Esh Winning and fellow promotion contenders Yarm and Eaglescliffe have secured away wins against Jarrow this season - but the latter is the anomaly in a run of eight wins in nine games on their home patch.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Thornaby will arrive on South Tyneside looking to claim a win that could take them into the Division Two play-off places and boost their own hopes of securing promotion back into the top tier - but Malia believes his side can make the most of a rare free midweek and continue to impress at Perth Green.

He told The Gazette: “The lads had a very good training session on Wednesday night and it was good that we did not have a midweek game this week so we have been able to plan well for Saturday’s game against Thornaby. We have eight games left and this is another important game for us - but our home record is very good so we are looking forward to the game.”

Malia has confirmed he has a fully fit and available squad for the game.

Improving Boldon warned ahead of Alnwick Town test

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks is in confident mood as his in-form side prepare to travel to St James Park to take on Alnwick Town on Saturday afternoon.

Boldon produced something of a shock in midweek when they claimed a 3-0 win at Division One side Seaham Red Star to progress into the fourth round of the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup. That victory means The Villa outfit have now won seven of their last nine games in all competitions and will travel to Northumberland this weekend looking for a fourth win in their last five league games.

Action from Horden CW's 3-0 win at Northern League Division Two rivals Boldon CA (photo Jessica Kelly) | Jessica Kelly

The upturn in form has lifted Boldon five points clear of the Northern League Division Two relegation zone - but Crooks has warned they will face a tough challenge against an Alnwick side that have impressed on their own patch in recent weeks.

He told The Gazette: “This is a hard test for us because we are playing an Alnwick Town side that have won six of their last seven games at home and they are in a good vein of form. But we are going well ourselves and we will travel there with high hopes of getting a win that can increase the gap to the sides below us in the table.”

There was mixed news on the selection front for Crooks and Palmer as Scott Purvis returns to contention - but Samuel Marchi and Brayden Reid are both unavailable due to commitments with South Shields International Academy.