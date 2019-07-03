Manchester United ready to move on Newcastle United midfielder
A Manchester United bid for Sean Longstaff is imminent, according to a report.
The Newcastle United midfielder – who broke into Rafa Benitez’s first team last season – is among the club’s summer transfer targets.
Man United’s squad leaves for a tour of Australasia on Monday, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the 21-year-old to feature in one or more of the team’s friendlies, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Longstaff, under contract at St James’s Park until 2022, is focused on getting fit for managerless Newcastle’s warm-up fixtures, having suffered a season-ending knee ligament injury in March. Speaking last month, Longstaff said: “I’m massively flattered to have my name even mentioned in those conversations, but I’m 100% focused on Newcastle and trying to get fit and get back in the team.”
Meanwhile, United forward Ayoze Perez is set to join Leicester City in a £30million deal.