Newcastle United make claim on £30m Ayoze Perez fee
Newcastle United claim that the £30million the club is set to bank from the sale of Ayoze Perez WILL go into the transfer kitty.
Perez is close to joining Premier League rivals Leicester City after five years at St James’s Park.
The 25-year-old – the managerless club’s leading scorer for the past two seasons – hinted at a summer exit late last season. Perez, signed from Tenerife as an unknown, had suggested that Spain, his homeland, would be his most likely destination.
Perez, under contract at St James’s Park for another two seasons, is understood to be discussing personal terms with Leicester, managed by Brendan Rodgers.
Club sources insist the fee will go “into the budget” at Newcastle, though fans, angered by the loss of manager Rafa Benitez last week, have questioned whether it will be reinvested in the squad at the for-sale club.