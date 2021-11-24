Alex Bruce issues update on Steve Bruce's future following his Newcastle United exit

The 60-year-old – who led Man United to the Premier League title during his playing career – suggested at the time that the Newcastle job would be his last in management, though he added: “Never say never, I’ve learnt that.”

And Alex Bruce has suggested that his father is ready to return to Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer last weekend following a 4-1 loss to Watford.

Michael Carrick has been put in caretaker charge, and it has been suggested that the club will make an interim appointment. Bruce has been linked with the job given his links to the club.

And his son told Sky Sports: “Who knows? I think everyone knows he has a great relationship with the club. If they needed him, I’m sure he would be there to help.

“I think they need to get a world-class, elite manager. If they can’t find someone at this present time, then I’m sure he would be up for it.

“In terms of the long-term, it’s important that the hierarchy get the next manager right, and give whoever that person is time to improve the team and time to improve the squad, and put Manchester United where they need to be."

Steve Bruce last season.

The former Man United defender, 37, added: “There have been a few names bandied about for if they do go down the interim route.

“Dad carries a lot of experience. He knows a lot about the club. One thing you can say about the people there at the moment is that they don’t carry a lot of experience.

“Whether they want someone to come in and give them a hand for the time being, if they don’t make that elite appointment, we’ll just have to watch this space.”

Bruce travelled to Dubai with his son to watch the T20 World Cup after leaving United with a settlement understood to be around £8million following a challenging two years on Tyneside.

