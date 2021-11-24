Peter Schmeichel, Bruce’s former Old Trafford team-mate, is the latest figure to put his name forward following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer last weekend.

“I’d love to have somebody who comes in now, puts the pressure on the players,” Schmeichel told CBS. “A new voice, get them out there performing without making massive changes in style, or system, or something that the next one, the real one, the one they really want, has to come in and then start over again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I just like the idea, if it is an interim, get somebody who knows the club. Get somebody who is known by the club as well. Get somebody like Steve Bruce – that would be fantastic.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Steve Bruce.