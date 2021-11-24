Steve Bruce gets extraordinary backing for Manchester United job in wake of Newcastle United exit
Steve Bruce suggested that the Newcastle United would be his last in management.
Bruce hinted at retirement last last month after leaving the club following a disastrous and acrimonious start to the season. However, the 60-year-old has backed backed for the Manchester United job in recent days.
Peter Schmeichel, Bruce’s former Old Trafford team-mate, is the latest figure to put his name forward following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer last weekend.
“I’d love to have somebody who comes in now, puts the pressure on the players,” Schmeichel told CBS. “A new voice, get them out there performing without making massive changes in style, or system, or something that the next one, the real one, the one they really want, has to come in and then start over again.
“I just like the idea, if it is an interim, get somebody who knows the club. Get somebody who is known by the club as well. Get somebody like Steve Bruce – that would be fantastic.”