Martin Dubravka reveals why he was left out of Newcastle United's squad

Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka played in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park.

However, the goalkeeper, linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, was not involved against Hibernian and Preston North End.

Dubravka’s omission from Steve Bruce’s squads for those games fuelled speculation over his future at the club ahead of the August 11 season-opener against Arsenal.

“That was the truth,” said Dubravka. “It was the plan to see the other goalkeepers, to see what was going to happen if I would not be able to play. Hopefully, I will be in the starting line-up (against Arsenal).”

PSG could sell Kevin Trapp this summer, but Dubravka says there was nothing more to his non-involvement in the Hibs and Preston games.

“They explained to me what was the way and how to play, and they wanted to see the other goalkeepers,” said the 30-year-old.

“I accepted that. I was training pretty hard. I was trying to do the best. I want to be on the pitch. They get a chance to show themselves, and I was trying to show myself.”

On social media reports he was in Paris, Dubravka said: “Social media is a dangerous thing. I've seen some pictures on there that suggested I was in Paris Airport. It's just not true.

"If you look at the pictures, and the signs in the background, it’s in Slovakia – where I’m from. It makes me laugh.”

Dubravka joined Newcastle on a permanent deal last summer after a successful half-season loan from Sparta Prague.

"Look, I've got a contract here – and I'm happy here,” said Dubravka. "I was not even thinking about leaving Newcastle. I'm ready to start the new season here. What will happen after that is not up to me. I’m just trying to be ready on the pitch."

Joelinton and Matty Longstaff were on target against Saint-Etienne.