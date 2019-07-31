Steve Bruce reveals why he left out Martin Dubravka
Steve Bruce says there was “nothing sinister” in Martin Dubravka’s omission against Hibernian.
Karl Darlow played between the posts in Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over the Scottish Premiership side at Easter Road last night.
Goalkeeper Dubravka, for the second successive game, was left out of the club’s squad amid speculation over his future at St James’s Park. Dubravka, however, will play against Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park on Saturday, according to Bruce.
“It was always, always going to be the case I was going to use the two goalkeepers,” said head coach Bruce, who fielded Freddie Woodman in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.
“He played twice in (the Premier League Asia Trophy) China, so it was always going to be that we were going to give the two goalkeepers a chance just in case something happened, but he will be playing on Saturday against Saint-Etienne.”