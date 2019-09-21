Matt Ritchie told to ease up at Newcastle United

Matt Ritchie’s had to slow down as he attempts to comeback from injury.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 06:00 am
The winger suffered an ankle injury in last month’s Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City.

It was feared that Ritchie would be sidelined for two months.

Ritchie, however, had been making good progress in his rehabilitation, but he was “doing too much”, according to head coach Steve Bruce.

Bruce said: “Ritchie was doing really, really well, and had a little bit of a (setback). He was doing too much, basically.”