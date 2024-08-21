More to come from in-form Hebburn Town after Gainsborough Trinity win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hornets continued their perfect start to the season with a battling home win against Gainsborough Trinity.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore believes there is more to come from his side after they maintained their perfect start to the season with a home win against Gainsborough Trinity.

The Hornets fell behind inside the opening quarter of an hour as they conceded their first goal of the season to last season’s Northern Premier League Premier Division top goalscorer Declan Howe. However, Moore’s men roared back into the game with a cool finish from Olly Martin just before the midway point of the first-half and claimed a fourth consecutive win thanks to a third goal in two games from captain Amar Purewal five minutes into the second-half.

Hebburn Town captain Amar Purewal celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 home win against Gainsborough Trinity (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Moore admitted his side had struggled to reach their usual levels throughout a hard-fought contest - but praised their ability to grind out a result against a strong side.

He told The Gazette: “They are a very good side and I would imagine they’ll be there or thereabouts this year. They finished top eight last year and they had the division’s top goalscorer in Declan Howe - but the reaction from the players to going behind, when we didn’t play well, we gave the ball away too easily, was great to see. We were just hard to beat, we always had that threat going forwards and although we didn’t play well we did look like we would create chances and we looked fairly solid. I’m not daft enough to think we can go all guns blazing and switch off so we have to do both sides of the game.”

With Saturday’s home game against Basford United and a chance for a fifth consecutive win next on the agenda for Moore and his players, the Hornets boss insisted his side can still improve further, despite making a stunning start to their first season in the third tier of the non-league system.

He said: “I think, even on Tuesday, we didn’t play great but we were still getting in that final third, and I know we scored plenty of goals last year, and we’ve scored goals this year, but I feel there is more to come from us in that final third. There’s no reason why we can’t do that.”