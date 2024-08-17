Manager Moore hails Hebburn Town's team performance in Mickleover win
Daniel Moore hailed a ‘very professional’ display from Hebburn Town as his side made it three wins on the spin at Mickleover.
The Hornets travelled to Derbyshire on the back of a hard-earned home win against Warrington Rylands and Tuesday night’s victory at Blyth Spartans. The confidence gained from those their stunning start to their first ever season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division was on display at the Don Arnott Arena as Moore’s men seized the initiative from the early stages.
It was captain Amar Purewal who opened the scoring midway through the first-half as he made the most of a defensive error with a typically cool finish from a chipped pass from Liam Noble. The Hornets skipper doubled his tally and sealed the win from the penalty spot after he had been brought down in the area.
Moore praised a ‘team performance’ from his side as they claimed a third consecutive win and clean sheet that extended their impressive start to the campaign.
“They were very professional and we deserved it over 90 minutes,” he told The Gazette.
“It’s a team performance, we had a plan to press them and we watched their latest game. It worked and we are probably disappointed we didn’t get more goals. We are absolutely loving life at this level and we’ve played so well in all three games. We are creating chances and the opportunities we are getting in the final third are brilliant. We just have to keep doing what we are doing, that’s the challenge for us now.”
Moore also had praise for his captain after Panjab international striker Purewal opened his account for the season with a well-taken double against the Sports.
He said: “Amar came up against two very physical centre-halves and he just battled away, ran on their shoulder, got his first goal, won the penalty and scored it too. I said last week he leads by example and it’s no surprise to anyone at the club that he has gone and done that again for us.”
The Hornets will hope to continue their wonderful start to the season when they host Gainsborough Trinity at Hebburn Sports Ground on Tuesday night.
