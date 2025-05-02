Morse hailed as South Shields legend as summer exit confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields confirmed their retained list earlier this weekend - and two long-serving players will be leaving the National League North club.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman has described Dillon Morse as ‘a true club legend’ after the defender’s nine-year spell with the Mariners was brought to an end.

After joining from Blyth Spartans in the summer of 2016, Morse played a key role in a truly historic first season as Graham Fenton and Lee Picton’s side won the Northern League, Northern League Cup, Durham Challenge Cup and FA Vase.

South Shields defender Dillon Morse (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Morse wrote his name into club folklore in the final of the latter of those competitions when he scored one of the four goals in a comprehensive win against Cleethorpes Town on a day when over 15,000 Mariners supporters made their way to Wembley.

A further two promotions were secured during Morse’s time with South Shields and although injuries have hampered his involvement over the last 18 months, Dickman has stressed the centre-back should always be thanked for his outstanding contribution over the last nine years.

He told The Gazette: “It’s never easy letting any player go or going through that decision-making process and that is how it was with Dillon especially. He’s a real fans’ favourite and rightly so because he’s a true club legend. You look at everything he has been through at the club, promotions, scoring at Wembley, the FA Cup runs, he’s been through it all and he goes with our thanks and gratitude for being such a big player for the club for such a long period of time.

“Unfortunately, his injuries have limited his game-time since I’ve been in charge and he has been a real miss because I really would have loved to have had him in the side more. He will leave with our thanks, and I have no doubt he will be an asset wherever he goes next.”

“He has always been pleasure to deal with”

Long-serving goalkeeper Myles Boney will also leave the Mariners this summer.

The former Blackpool stopper joined South Shields on an initial season-long loan deal during the summer of 2019 before making a permanent switch to the 1st Cloud Arena 12 months later.

Boney was part of the squad promoted into the National League North under former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips in 2023 – but found himself out of the side in the latter stages of this season as academy graduate Kyle Seymour was entrusted with goalkeeping duties.

Reflecting on the decision to allow Boney to depart this summer, Dickman said: “Myles has been a top goalkeeper for the club and he has broken so many records and ones that it wouldn’t shock me if they were not broken again. His attitude and work-rate are top class, his professionalism and the way he goes about his business is fantastic and he has always been pleasure to deal with.”

The Mariners also revealed Iestyn Hughes, Joao Gomes, Luke James, Bryan Taylor and Tom Broadbent have been released, with the latter confirming his retirement last month.

