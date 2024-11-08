Morse vows to repay South Shields faith after lengthy injury lay-off

The South Shields defender has reflected on his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillon Morse is determined to repay South Shields for the faith they showed in him throughout a lengthy recovery from a serious knee injury.

The long-serving centre-back has experienced a number of highs during his eight years as a Mariner after playing and scoring in their FA Vase Final win against Cleethorpes Town and helping the club to three league titles, three promotions and wins in the Northern League Cup win and Durham Challenge Cup Final. However, Morse suffered a cracked knee in a 3-0 win at Banbury United in March that brought a premature end to his season and began a painstaking recovery process that only came to an end when he returned for a defeat at Southport last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields defender Dillon Morse (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

After making four consecutive 90-minute appearances for Elliott Dickman’s side, there was a moment to cherish for Morse when he netted his side’s second goal in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Warrington Town as the defender began the process of repaying the Mariners for their patience and support throughout a difficult time.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with King’s Lynn Town, Morse told The Gazette: “It’s the first time I’ve had a long-term injury so it’s been tough and I knew the club would have to make moves. But they’ve helped me massively, they’ve supported me throughout, the chairman backed me and paid for the operation and the gaffer has been outstanding. I was running out of contract so to see them put their faith in me by giving me a new deal was a massive confidence boost because you just don’t know how things can go.

“I do look after myself but I’ve had help. Andy Morris (club physio) and Gavin Cogdon (former Mariners player and now personal trainer) have been brilliant with me and they’ve got me in a positive mindset. It was a long seven months and it’s a lonely place when you’re on your own working back. I feel like I owe the club massively for showing that confidence in me and that’s what I’m hoping to do.”

After his lengthy period on the sidelines, Morse has returned to a much-changed squad and finds himself in a very different role to the one he took on when he joined the Mariners just over eight years ago. Then a promising young defender, Morse is now one of the more experienced members of the squad and it is a role he is ready to embrace to help his side in their bid to kick on this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s strange because I was the youngest in the dressing room when I came to the club and now I’m one of the oldest. We have a young squad but there are older lads helping them too. We’ve had injuries, we’ve had players out, the backs have been against the wall but I think we are moving in the right direction and when everyone is back I am sure we will be like the old South Shields again.”

There could be a Mariners home debut for recent signing Lucas De Bolle when they host King’s Lynn Town after the former Newcastle United youngster made his first appearance in last weekend’s win at Warrington.