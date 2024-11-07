Lee Carsley has named his final Three Lions squad for their games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland before Thomas Tuchel takes over as permanent manager.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuchel is set to start his role as England’s new manager in the new year with Carsley to take charge of upcoming games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland before moving back to his role with the Under-21’s. England know just a point would secure them a spot in Division A of the Nations League for that competition’s next cycle.

Little is known about what Tuchel’s vision for England will look like and who he will call-up for his first squad in March. Newcastle United fans, meanwhile, will be watching on intently during this break with two representatives in Carsley’s final squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As expected, Anthony Gordon has received a call-up by Carsley. The former Everton man has been a regular during the interim manager’s spell as Three Lions boss.

Vocal calls for Lewis Hall to be included in the squad have increased in volume over the last few days and weeks after a string of impressive performances for his club. Hall was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Month for October and was voted as the Shields Gazette’s Player of the Match during their win over Arsenal last weekend after keeping Bukayo Saka, who will feature for England during the upcoming break, very quiet.

And those performances have been rewarded with a maiden call-up to the senior England side. Hall has been a regular at youth level for England but never featured in a senior squad until now.

Tino Livramento, however, has not been called-up by Carsley. Livramento was included in England’s last squad in October after a couple of injury dropouts but was not handed his first cap by Carsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope has also not been picked to represent his country, although he faces a major battle to dislodge Jordan Pickford as number one. Pope has kept successive clean sheets for the Magpies and is the last line of defence in the Premier League’s third meanest defensive outfit so far this season.

England squad in full: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ezri Konsa, Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice; Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins