My Toon Army: TOWIE star Billi Mucklow celebrates fiance Andy Carroll's signing at Newcastle United with cute Instagram pictures at St James's Park
Reality TV star Billi Mucklow has taken to Instagram to share some adorable photos of Andy Caroll and their family enjoying life in Newcastle.
Carroll has made the move back to his home turf, along with his family, after signing once again for Newcastle United earlier this month.
It was announced that the 30-year-old, from Gateshead, had signed for the club on Thursday, August, 8.
His partner is Billi Mucklow, who is well known for starring in the reality TV show The Only Way is Essex.
The pair previously lived together in Essex, and became engaged in November 2014.
Billi has joined her fiance in the move up to Newcastle along with their children Arlo, four, and Wolf Nine, who will turn two in November.
Carroll also has a son and daughter from a previous relationship.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Billi posted a photo of herself and Andy along with the four children sporting Newcastle United shirts at St. James's Park on her Instagram page at @billimucklow.
The children’s shirts had ‘Daddy’ printed on the back along with the number 7 and Billi captioned the image “My TOON Army. So Proud Of You @andytcarroll, We Love You More Than Anything In The World”.
The 31-year-old also shared a father-and-son photo of Andy and their youngest son.
Billi owns Hot Yoga Essex which runs Bikram yoga, Inferno HIIT plates and Vinyasa classes.
This has led to some speculation over whether she could be bringing something similar to the region.