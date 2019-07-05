Newcastle United defender reveals squad goals
Newcastle United’s Under-23s are desperate to put last season’s play-off agony behind them.
The team was beaten in the Premier League 2 Division Two play-off final by Southampton last season. The aim is again promotion, according to captain Owen Bailey, who led the Under-23s to a second successive HKFC Citi Soccer Sevens title in Hong Kong this summer.
"We want to try and get out of the league – and hopefully win it,” the defender told the club’s official website. “At the moment, the squad are feeling good.”
Bailey and his team-mates – who take on Hibernian at the Scottish Premiership club’s training ground on July 15 – are in Spain for a training camp. “It’ll be a morale-booster, going abroad,” said 20-year-old Bailey, who signed a new deal in the summer.
Under-23 head coach Neil Redfearn and Academy head of coaching Ben Dawson have been put in temporary charge of the first team following Rafa Benitez’s departure.