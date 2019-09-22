Newcastle United fan group wants to avoid more 'ugly scenes'
A supporter group wants to avoid a repeat of the “ugly scenes” witnessed during Liverpool’s visit to St James’s Park.
There were disturbances inside the stadium during Newcastle United’s 3-2 home defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side in May.
A number of Liverpool supporters had bought tickets in the home areas of the stadium, and police made seven arrests and ejected a further 22 fans from the ground following clashes in the stands.
There were further incidents outside St James’s Park. Five of those fans arrested – and 15 of those ejected – were Liverpool fans.
Toon For Change have written to Newcastle to “seek clarification” on the steps being taken to avoid a repeat when Manchester United visit St James’s Park on October 6.
Tickets for the Premier League fixture, which attracted a crowd of 52,217 last season, are on general sale.
And the group writes: “Following the ugly scenes during the match between Newcastle and Liverpool as a result of away supporters getting tickets in home areas, we are seeking clarification from the club on what steps are being taken to prevent Manchester United fans doing the same.”
There were around 9,000 empty seats at St James’s Park for Saturday’s goalless draw against Brighton.
Thousands of fans have stayed away in protest at the way the club is being run by Mike Ashley – and the summer departure of manager Rafa Benitez – and that means more tickets are being put on general sale.