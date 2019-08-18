Newcastle United installed as relegation favourites by bookmakers
Newcastle United are the new favourites for relegation with bookmakers.
By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 20:22
Steve Bruce’s side, 5/2 for the drop on the eve of the new campaign, have been backed into evens after successive Premier League defeats.
Newcastle were convincingly beaten 3-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road yesterday.
BoyleSports spokesman Lawrence Lyons said: “Newcastle’s start has really caught the eye of punters.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“They’re more likely relegation candidates than any other team in the league now, having been gambled into even money from 5/2.”