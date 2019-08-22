Newcastle United midfielder makes vow after settling in at club
Kyle Scott is keen to make up for lost time at Newcastle United.
The midfielder joined the club in the summer after leaving Chelsea when his contract expired.
Scott will play for the Under-23s against Manchester United at St James’s Park tomorrow night (7pm kick-off).
And the 21-year-old is just keen to play week in, week out, having not played much football since returning from a loan spell at Dutch side Telstar midway through last season.
"I like it here,” said Scott. “The lads are all good, and I enjoy working with Neil (Redfearn, United’s Under-23 head coach). I'm looking forward to the season, and hopefully I can kick on even more.
"I went a long time without a game – my last one was in November – but I’ve now played two 90-minute games, so, with a couple more matches under my belt, I'll be into it. When you’re back on the pitch playing games, it's the best thing, so I'm really happy for that.”
Newcastle have lost their opening two Premier League 2 Division Two games.
"For the team, it's an important game, as we've played two and lost two," Scott told nufc.co.uk. "We've got a new bunch of players, and it'll take time to get used to each other and working with each other.
"I'm looking forward to playing at St. James's Park. Hopefully, there's a good crowd there, and I can show people what I can do, but I think the most important thing is to be getting the win to start us off."