Newcastle United in double transfer swoop
Newcastle United have completed a double transfer swoop.
The club has signed midfielder Kyle Scott and goalkeeper Jake Turner.
Scott, capped by capped by England, the Republic of Ireland and the USA at youth level, has spent the past 12 years at Chelsea. The 21-year-old said: “I’m really excited. Newcastle is a massive club with massive history, but for young kids there’s an opportunity – you see that with (Sean) Longstaff and what he did last year, and it’s a good opportunity for me.”
Turner was at Bolton Wanderers and had loan spells at Stalybridge Celtic and Darlington last season. He has also played for England at Under-19 level.
The 20-year-old said: “It’s excellent for me – I can’t wait to get started. Stepping up to a Premier League club is massive. We’ll see where I progress – playing in the Premier League is a dream. We’ll see what happens.”