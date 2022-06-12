The club confirmed four days ago that Targett had joined on a permanent deal after a successful half-season loan from Aston Villa.

The deal, including the loan fee, will cost Newcastle £15million.

Reports, however, suggest that Targett’s impressive stint under Eddie Howe has seen the player rewarded with a new bumper contract.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Matt Targett of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Mirror claim Targett signed a four-year deal worth over £100,000-a-week, a massive increase on his rumoured wage at Aston Villa.

After signing for the club, Targett said: "I’m over the moon to have signed here permanently. I had such an enjoyable loan – the fans, the players, the staff, they’ve all welcomed me and I’ve really loved my time here.

"I spoke with the manager just before the Burnley game, and he said he wanted to sign me. After the last game of the season, it was quiet for a bit, but about a week ago, it started to liven up. We’ve been back and forth, and I’m just over the moon that we got it done.

"When you’re on loan, you want to make a good impression with your performances and how you act off the pitch. I think I did that, and I’m really looking forward to the next four years."