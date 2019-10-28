Newcastle United plot 'ambitious' January transfer swoop
Steve Bruce wants to sign a highly-rated Chelsea defender on loan, according to a report
Monday, 28th October 2019, 4:00 am
The Sun claim that Newcastle United’s head coach wants to sign Reece James, 19, in an “ambitious” January move.
James – who spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic – has made five appearances for Chelsea this term.
Bruce already has three right-backs – DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo – at Newcastle.
Last week Bruce claimed that he is yet to discuss the January transfer window.