Reece James.

The Sun claim that Newcastle United’s head coach wants to sign Reece James, 19, in an “ambitious” January move.

James – who spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic – has made five appearances for Chelsea this term.

Bruce already has three right-backs – DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo – at Newcastle.