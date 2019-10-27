Bruce was asked about Newcastle United's plans for the window ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the window, the club’s head coach said: “I haven't really had that discussion quite yet. I think it’s vitally important that we get over the start and analyse the squad. I've only been here two or three months, and the most difficult thing is analysing everybody concerned.

“The club will always try to improve, but as for conversations about January, I've just got on with my job at the moment, which is to try and make a fist of this difficult start we've obviously had."

Bruce has previously told the Gazette that he will “have the balls to say ‘no’” if he doesn’t believe January a deal is right.