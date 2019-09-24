Newcastle United striker given extra sessions and told to 'fight for his place'
Elias Sorensen must “fight for his place” at Carlisle United.
That’s the view of manager Stephen Pressley, who took the striker on a season-long loan.
Sorensen – who was recalled from a disastrous loan spell at Blackpool last season after being left out of the starting XI at Bloomfield Road – has only made one start and five substitute’s appearances for the League Two club
Things aren’t going much better for the 20-year-old at Brunton Park, though Pressley doesn’t believe that United will recall Sorensen.
Asked if Newcastle had been in contact over Sorensen’s lack of starts, Pressley told the News & Star: “No. Actually, part of a young player’s development is coming out to a team and having to fight for your place.
“That’s real football, and part of their development. Steve Bruce and the Newcastle staff will understand – this is a big part of his development.
“We continue to work with Elias. We’re working several afternoons a week with him, and a number of our players who we’re trying to improve all the time. That’s my job.
“I’ve spoken to Elias and said to him exactly how I feel at this moment in time. My job, now I’ve spoken to him, is to help him become better, and that’s what I’m doing.”
Sorensen – who signed a new long-term contract at St James’s Park last season – made his senior United debut at this summer's Premier League Asia Trophy in China.