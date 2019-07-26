Elias Sorensen opens up on 'rollercoaster' at Newcastle United
Elias Sorensen has spoken about his 11th-hour call-up to Newcastle United’s first-team squad.
The striker was a late addition to the travelling party for the Premier League Asia Trophy in China.
Sorensen – who signed a new deal in January after hitting form for United’s Under-23s – was told he was in the squad the day before the club left for the high-profile tournament.
The teenager came off the bench in the first game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing, a 4-0 defeat.
Sorensen started against West Ham United in Shanghai. Newcastle won the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Yoshinori Muto to finish third in the tournament.
“I never thought a year ago I’d be able to play for the first team at 19-years-old, so I’m absolutely over the moon,” said the Denmark Under-21 international. “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. Obviously, I went to Spain with the Under-23s. I wasn’t down to come to China, but then Joselu went away (to join Alaves), so I got the call the day before. I’m over the moon to get my debut. Hopefully, I’ll push on from here.”
Sorensen’s family were able to watch the Premier League Asia Trophy games at home in Denmark.
“They’re very proud,” said the 19-year-old, who joined United three years ago from HB Koge. “They were watching the games live on telly in Denmark. They were sitting in front of the telly – and probably more nervous than I was before the game.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sorensen put an early chance over the bar after Isaac Hayden crossed from the right.
“Probably, I should have scored, so I’m a bit gutted about that, but you can’t dwell on that for too long, you just have to get on with it,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll score the next one.”
Sorensen – who had a frustrating loan at Blackpool last season – will let new head coach Steve Bruce decide whether he needs another loan this season.
“I’ll just wait and see what the gaffer wants me to do,” said Sorensen. “It’s not really in my hands.”
Click on the video above to watch an interview with Newcastle’s Achraf Lazaar