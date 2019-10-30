Newcastle United 'in talks' over £10.5m January deal
Newcastle United are in talks over a £10.5million January move, according to a report.
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 8:30 am
Head coach Steve Bruce said last week that it was too early to talk about the transfer window.
However, Sky Sports report that the club has held talks with Strasbourg over a move for midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko.
A deal is not yet in place for the 22-year-old, according to the report.
Newcastle spent more than £60million in the summer. That outlay was offset by the £30million sale of Ayoze Perez.