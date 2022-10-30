That’s according The Sun who claim that the Catalan club are keen on the 24-year-old Brazil international midfielder after a string of top-class performances in the Premier League for the Magpies.

Barcelona have tried to sign playmaker Silva on several occasions but were unsuccessful owing to the £80million price tag slapped on him by Manchester City. Guimaraes cost Newcastle United £35million last January and has seen his value skyrocket after netting seven goals in 27 games from midfield.

The Magpies are said to be weighing up offering the Brazilian a bumper now £200k-per-week deal to keep their star man on Tyneside as the club looks to finish in the European spots under Eddie Howe.

Brazil manager Tite had lunch with Guimaraes on Friday, and then watched yesterday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’s Park, in which the uncapped Joelinton scored.

“Absolutely I do not want to sell Bruno,” Newcastle United’s technical director Dan Ashworth recently told The Times. “He is a top player and a really important part of this journey.

“Again, I go back to, we try to manage our talent properly, we try to give them the part of the journey, part of the vision, part of building something and the connecting with the city and the supporters you’ve seen.”

In other news, Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be asking for a whopping want £85million for 20-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The Sunday Mirror also claim that Manchester United and Liverpool will rival Newcastle United and Chelsea for the Caciedo, with Brighton reportedly ready to cash in.