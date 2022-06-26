Ekitike is one of the club’s primary summer transfer targets – and a decision from the striker is awaited. Reims have reportedly accepted an offer of more than £25million for Ekitike.

However, L’Equipe claim that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the 20-year-old.

Ekitike scored 10 Ligue 1 goals last season, and Eddie Howe wants him to challenge Callum Wilson and Chris Wood for a place in his team.

Reims' French forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and OGC Nice at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, northern France on May 21, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “Let’s see what happens. I still think talks are ongoing.

“I still think that there is a chance of it going through. But, if you’d asked me the same question this time last week, I would have been a lot more confident from what I was hearing.

“From both sides, it feels as though talks have cooled a little bit in the last week.”

Earlier this month, Ekitike has revealed the reasons for rejecting a move to Newcastle United in January. “I respect this great club a lot,” Ekitike told L’Equipe.

“But it happened quickly and it was not the time. It was better for me to stay here, to complete the full season and confirm myself.”

“I consider myself ready for anything, whether that’s staying here or taking on a challenge that everyone agrees on,” he said.