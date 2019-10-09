Newcastle United winger undergoes surgery
Matt Ritchie has had a minor ankle operation.
The winger had been making good progress from the injury he suffered in August’s Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City at St James’s Park.
However, Steve Bruce revealed last month that he had had a setback.
Head coach Bruce said: “Ritchie was doing really, really well, and had a little bit of a (setback). He was doing too much, basically.”
Ritchie, 30, is understood to have since had a procedure on his ankle.