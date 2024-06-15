10-goal striker 'open' to Newcastle United transfer as £25m Everton move considered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Callum Wilson faces an uncertain summer at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson could be on the move this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract at the club.

The 32-year-old striker scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for Newcastle during the 2023-24 campaign but was limited to just 12 starts due to injury and Alexander Isak being the preferred option to lead the line. Without a guaranteed starting place at Newcastle, Wilson is reportedly interested in seeking a new challenge this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Wilson could be sold and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been discussed as a potential replacement. The 27-year-old would cost around £25million this summer.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has already spoken about his desire to keep hold of the striker. “Of course, I want [Wilson] at the club next season, I'll do everything I can to make that happen,” Howe said previously.

But Newcastle are in a position where they will need to sell players in order to generate funds and adhere to Premier League financial rules. Given his age and time left on his contract, the club could look to cash in on Wilson this summer in order to prevent losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

And Howe is expecting departures from his squad this summer. “There'll have to be movement out. But I think there's no specific bracket or brand or type of player, however, you want to look at it, that's assigned to that,” he said.

When pressed on Wilson’s future and whether there is a ‘tension’ between what Howe wants and what the club needs, the Newcastle boss told reporters last month: “There is always a different viewpoint. I have one as a manager trying to win football matches and the club have to be sustainable and comply with the rules and Financial Fair Play.

“So we work together as a team on that. There is no part of me that will ever go against the club, and there is no part of the club who would willingly go against me if they didn’t think it was the right thing for the long-term future.