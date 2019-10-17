Here’s a list of the group of players head coach Steve Bruce needs to talk futures with – and the three he might wish he didn’t have to.
1. Matty Longstaff
The 19-year-old broke on the Premier League scene with THAT goal against Manchester United - but the Magpies need to move quickly to tie him down. Longstaff's current NUFC deal is up in the summer.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
Copyright:
2. Andy Carroll
The Geordie frontman only signed a one-year deal in the summer. Has a clause in his current deal though to extend that by 12 months.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
Copyright:
3. Ki Sung-Yueng
Ki Sung-yeung is a player on the edges of the first-team setup under head coach Bruce. This is the final year of his two years on Tyneside. If squads are anything to go by, won't be hanging around much longer either.
Photo: Jordan Mansfield
Copyright:
4. Jetro Willems
The left-back is on a one-season loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A deal that could well be made permanent, should he prove his worth.
Photo: Mark Runnacles
Copyright: