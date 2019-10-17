NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town at St. James Park on March 31, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The 10 Newcastle United players out of contract – and the surprise THREE who are NOT

Newcastle United have 10 players out of contract at the end of the 2019/20 season – SIX of those can be classed as key members of the first-team squad.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 11:45 am

Here’s a list of the group of players head coach Steve Bruce needs to talk futures with – and the three he might wish he didn’t have to.

1. Matty Longstaff

The 19-year-old broke on the Premier League scene with THAT goal against Manchester United - but the Magpies need to move quickly to tie him down. Longstaff's current NUFC deal is up in the summer.

2. Andy Carroll

The Geordie frontman only signed a one-year deal in the summer. Has a clause in his current deal though to extend that by 12 months.

3. Ki Sung-Yueng

Ki Sung-yeung is a player on the edges of the first-team setup under head coach Bruce. This is the final year of his two years on Tyneside. If squads are anything to go by, won't be hanging around much longer either.

4. Jetro Willems

The left-back is on a one-season loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A deal that could well be made permanent, should he prove his worth.

