Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

11 free agents Newcastle United could sign this season - including Manchester United, Burnley, Chelsea and West Brom stars

Some of Europe’s brightest talents could be available on a free transfer this summer - should Newcastle United make a move for any of them?

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 5:09 pm

Whilst there will be money to spend when the transfer window opens, free agents could be a good way for Newcastle United to add quality to their squad, whilst also staying in-line with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Seemingly this summer, more than ever, some of the biggest names in football could be available for teams to snap-up on a free transfer.

Whilst nothing is official just yet, superstars like Anotnio Rudiger, Franck Kessie and Kylian Mbappe look like moving clubs on a free this summer.

But what about the others whose futures haven’t quite been decided yet? Should Newcastle United be looking to swoop for these players when the window opens?

Here, we take a look at some of Europe’s brightest talents that could be available for Newcastle United to sign on a free transfer this summer:

1. Sam Johnstone

It is believed that Newcastle will move for a goalkeeper this summer and with Johnstone set to depart the Hawthorns, it could be a deal that makes sense for all parties.

2. Noussair Mazraoui

Even though Mazraoui has made it clear that he will leave Ajax this summer, he has remained one of their key players as they look to add another Eredivisie title to their collection. Mazraoui was one of Ajax’s standout players during their run to the Champions League semi-final and would be a good addition for any Premier League side, however, it looks like Bayern Munich may have beaten the competition for the Moroccan.

3. James Tarkowski

Tarkowski may not be the biggest name on this list, however, his huge Premier League experience could be a major asset for Newcastle as they look to improve in all areas of the squad.

4. Andreas Christensen

Christensen looks almost certain to be a Barcelona player next season, however, with no move finalised just yet, there is always the possibility that another team could swoop in at the eleventh hour.

