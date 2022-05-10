2. Noussair Mazraoui

Even though Mazraoui has made it clear that he will leave Ajax this summer, he has remained one of their key players as they look to add another Eredivisie title to their collection. Mazraoui was one of Ajax’s standout players during their run to the Champions League semi-final and would be a good addition for any Premier League side, however, it looks like Bayern Munich may have beaten the competition for the Moroccan.

Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA