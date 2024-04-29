15 Newcastle United transfer targets facing major transfer decisions this summer

Newcastle United are anticipating a hectic summer transfer window as they look to move on from what has been a season of contrasting fortunes at St James Park.

Eddie Howe is expected to allow several long-standing members of his squad to depart to make way for new additions - although the Magpies hierarchy are fully aware of the ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations that have somewhat hampered recruitment plans in the not-too-distant past.

Although there is a focus on bringing in a defender and a forward, the Magpies are believed to have informed agents they are open to improving in every area of the pitch and they are casting their net far and wide in a bid to boost Howe’s ranks.

Players out of contract this summer are being monitored as are those that will enter the final year of their existing contracts and could be available for a cheaper fee than many may expect. The Gazette has identified 15 reported Magpies targets that face major decisions over their future over the coming weeks and months.

1 . Jonathan David - Lille The Canada international was linked with a big money move to Tyneside after impressing for the Ligue 1 club.

2 . Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen Some big clubs are sniffing around Bayer Leverkusen's stars following their Bundesliga win. Tah will be no different.

3 . Ivan Toney - Brentford Newcastle need another striker and former Magpies frontman Toney faces a major decision over his future this summer.