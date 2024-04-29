Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garth Crooks believes that Eddie Howe may not be Newcastle United head coach at the beginning of next season. Despite an injury ravaged campaign, Howe has helped guide the Magpies to within touching distance of European qualification with his team having already scored more league goals than any Newcastle United side have managed during their time in the Premier League.

With just four games of the season to go, Newcastle United are the master of their own destiny and know that four wins would guarantee that some form of European football returns to St James’ Park next season. However, Crooks isn’t sure that Howe will be in the dugout when that gets underway next term.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Writing in his weekly team of the week article, one that saw Crooks select both Dan Burn and Alexander Isak, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United man said: “Next season will be a pivotal moment for Eddie Howe and the Magpies. Newcastle will not be in the Champions League but they have proved themselves worthy of playing against the very best.

“However, should England not win the Euros with one of the best squads in recent years then Howe must be one of the very few English managers who could take over from Gareth Southgate. Watch this space.”