‘Watch this space’ - Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United future questioned by ex-Man Utd man
Garth Crooks believes that Eddie Howe may not be Newcastle United head coach at the beginning of next season. Despite an injury ravaged campaign, Howe has helped guide the Magpies to within touching distance of European qualification with his team having already scored more league goals than any Newcastle United side have managed during their time in the Premier League.
With just four games of the season to go, Newcastle United are the master of their own destiny and know that four wins would guarantee that some form of European football returns to St James’ Park next season. However, Crooks isn’t sure that Howe will be in the dugout when that gets underway next term.
Writing in his weekly team of the week article, one that saw Crooks select both Dan Burn and Alexander Isak, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United man said: “Next season will be a pivotal moment for Eddie Howe and the Magpies. Newcastle will not be in the Champions League but they have proved themselves worthy of playing against the very best.
“However, should England not win the Euros with one of the best squads in recent years then Howe must be one of the very few English managers who could take over from Gareth Southgate. Watch this space.”
The Magpies travel to Turf Moor on Saturday as they continue their push for European football before returning to St James’ Park for their final home match of the season against Brighton one week later. They will round off the campaign with trips to face Manchester United and Brentford on May 15 and May 19 respectively.