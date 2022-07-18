The additions of Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope have bolstered the back-line - Newcastle will now turn their attention to strengthening further up the field.

Whether they look to add quality in wide areas or add a striker as competition and cover for Callum Wilson, this is likely to be the next area the Magpies strengthen this window.

Unsurprisingly, a whole host of attacking players have been linked with a move to St James’s Park this summer - but just what would each of them bring to the club should they make the move to Tyneside?

Here, we take a look at every attacking player that Newcastle United have been linked with signing this summer:

1. Lucas Paqueta Friendship with Bruno Guimaraes means speculation surrounding a move for the Brazilian has grown exponentially since January. It seems unlikely that the Magpies will move for Paqueta this window, however. Photo: Daniel Jayo Photo Sales

2. Ivan Toney Toney enjoyed a great first season in the Premier League with Brentford last year and like many players at the Bees, has been tipped to move to a ‘bigger club’ this summer. Toney’s potetnial return to Newcastle won’t come cheap for the Magpies however. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3. Jack Harrison Leeds have already suffered two major blows this summer with the departures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to Manchester City and Barcelona respectively. Losing Harrison would be yet another huge loss for Jesse Marsch’s side. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton have already lost Richarlison this window and will be reluctant to see Calvert-Lewin leave as well. An injury-hit season last year for the striker may mean fans have forgotten just what a potent threat Calvert-Lewin can be when fit and on form. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales