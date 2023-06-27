Marcus Thuram has been in Milan on today to complete his medical and finalise a free transfer to the Champions League finalists. The 25-year-old Thuram is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach after scoring 16 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions last season.

Thuram has been targeted by clubs across the Premier League and Europe and is now set to join Serie A side Inter Milan after reportedly rejecting offers from a number of top clubs.

In addition to Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa were also credited with a real interest in the French international.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Thuram has completed his medical at Inter and is set to finalise his move. The 25-year-old’s contract is reportedly worth around £100,000-per-week with offers from Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and AC Milan rejected.

Newcastle’s links with Thuram were largely fuelled by his close friendship with Allan Saint-Maximin. The pair played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt together and represented France at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

Last December, Saint-Maximin even said with a smile: “I hope we have a chance to take him here. I was so happy for him (to play at the World Cup).”

Shortly after, United head coach Eddie Howe described Thuram as a ‘top player’ before playing down the interest.