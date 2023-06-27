Spurs are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Maddison from Leicester with Newcastle reluctant to entertain the wage or fee requested by the player and club. The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last season and Maddison is set to leave this summer transfer window.

The Magpies were always likely to act quickly for Maddison this month but would quickly move on if necessary. And Szoboszlai has been targeted as an alternative option having already been watched by Newcastle scouts last month as he scored in wins over Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich.

Szoboszlai’s contract at Leipzig runs until 2026 but he has a £61million release clause that is only valid until June 30 this transfer window. The Gazette understands Newcastle have no interest in triggering the 22-year-old’s release clause with Premier League rivals Liverpool also credited with a serious interest.

Sky Germany have reported that the Hungarian is ‘very open’ to leaving Leipzig this summer and is ‘aware’ of Newcastle’s interest while Sky Sports in the UK have claimed that United are ‘likely’ to look at the player following Spurs’ progress with Maddison.

Last month, Szoboszlai fuelled transfer speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle after liking a social media post related to the club’s imminent Champions League qualification.