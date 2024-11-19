Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some eye-catching names on a list of players still without a club.

There were some tough decisions taken at Newcastle United this summer as several long-standing members of the Magpies squad were allowed to leave the club at the end of their contracts.

Academy graduate Paul Dummett topped the list of players to depart as he brought an end to over a decade of service in the senior setup at St James Park. Winger Matt Ritchie was also released after helping United to promotion in 2017 before playing a key role in ensuring the Magpies re-established themselves back in the Premier League. Jeff Hendrick’s time at Newcastle also came to a close after an underwhelming spell on Tyneside and Loris Karius and Kelland Watts were allowed to find pastures new after making a fleeting appearance in the first-team. There was something of a clearout amongst the academy ranks as the likes of Lucas De Bolle, Michael Ndiweni, Amadou Diallo and Dylan Stephenson were all released as their contracts came to an end after the briefest of involvement in senior affairs at St James Park.

Some of those mentioned above have found new clubs, with Dummett becoming the latest former Magpie to secure a move after he joined League One club Wigan Athletic earlier this month. Ritchie has returned for former club Portsmouth and the likes of De Bolle, Stephenson and Ndiweni have all earned moves to non-league clubs. Diallo made the most surprise move as he joined French club Bordeaux and he has since been joined by another former United player, Andy Carroll.

Yet Hendrick and Karius can still be found on a lengthy list of players that are still without a club as the current season rapidly heads towards it midway point. With the help of TransferMarkt, we take a look at 75 players from across European football that are still free agents and looking for new clubs.

Current free agents (last club in brackets)

Goalkeepers

Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Loris Karius (Newcastle United), Tomas Koubek (Augsberg), Jordi Masip (Real Valladolid), Benoit Costil (Salernitana), Etrit Berisha (Empoli), Antonio Adan (Sporting CP), Kostas Lamprou (Feyenoord), Edgar Badia (Elche), Diego Loureiro (Botafogo), Tomas Vaclik (Albacete), Anton Shunin (Dynamo Moscow), Mateo Matic (FC Thun)

Defenders

Oumar Solet (RB Salzburg), Ghislain Konan (Al-Nassr), Daniel Amartey (Besiktas), Serge Aurier (Galatasaray), Faitout Maouassa (Club Brugge), Koffi Djidji (Torino), Brandon Williams (Manchester United), Merveille Bokadi (Standard Liege), Sergio Ramos (Sevilla), Ezgjan Allioski (Al-Ahli), Filip Benkovic (Udinese), Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain), Alexander Hack (Al-Qadsiah), Marcelo (Fluminense), Cedric Soares (Arsenal), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich), Mario Fernandes (Zenit), Henrique Silva (Lyon), Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace), Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City), Wallace (Kalba FC), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicola Murru (Sampdoria), Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth)

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Everton), Leonardo Lopes (Club Brugge), Rafinha (Al-Arabi), Viktor Kovalenko (Atalanta), Alexis Beka Beka (Nice), Christoph Kramer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Francis Coquelin (Villarreal), Etienne Capoue (Villarreal), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Antonio Candreva (Salernitana), Roque Mesa (Sporting Gijon), Marco Benassi (Fiorentina), Mo Besic (Ferencvaros), Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion), Borja Garcia (Girona), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)

Forwards

Wissam Ben-Yidder (Monaco), Ryan Kent (Fenerbahce), Eric-Maxim Chupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Samuel Kalu (Watford), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Mariano Diaz (Sevilla), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Moussa Doumbia (Al-Adalah), Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP), Kemar Roofe (Rangers), Santi Mina (Celta Vigo), Francesco Caputo (Empoli), Moussa Kone (LASK), Kevin Gameiro (Strasbourg), Samu Castillejo (Valencia), Josip Drmic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mattia Destro (Empoli), Bas Dost (NEC Nijmegen), Ishak Belfodil (Sabah), Lys Mousset (Bochum), Alvaro Negredo (Real Valladolid)