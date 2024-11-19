Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden made his first senior start of the 2024-25 season and his full international debut for Jamaica last night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After coming off the bench in the 1-0 CONCACAF Nations League first-leg defeat to the United States, Hayden started Jamaica’s 4-2 second-leg defeat in St. Louis on Monday evening. Demarai Grey scored twice for Jamaica while Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Timothy Weah and a Di’Shon Bernard own goal ensured the hosts progressed to the semi-final.

Hayden was called up to the Jamaica national team managed by former Newcastle and England manager Steve McClaren. Last month, the 29-year-old officially switched his international allegiance from England to Jamaica, a nation he qualifies to play for through his father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The switch has seen Hayden make two rare competitive appearances. Other than one match for Newcastle’s Under-21s side in the National League Cup this season, Hayden hasn’t played a match at club level since his loan spell at Queens Park Rangers ended last season.

Hayden remains contracted to Newcastle until 2026 but is unlikely to feature for the first team again. He has been left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad and is training away from the first team.

Isaac Hayden in action for Jamaica. | Getty Images

<

As a result, his appearances for Jamaica will likely be his last competitive outings of 2025. Hayden will look to secure a move away from Newcastle in the January transfer window having failed to do so in the summer. 2024-25 Premier League rules state that any player not included in a 25-man squad is unable to play a league match unless they are born on or after January 1, 2003.

While Hayden does not qualify to play in the Premier League as things stand, he would technically be able to feature in the Carabao Cup next month as the competition does not apply the same squad rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies may also look to negotiate an early release for Hayden from his contract and allow him to join another club on a free transfer. His last appearance for Newcastle came in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in December 2021, since then he has struggled with various injury issues that have ultimately seen him frozen out of the first-team set-up.

A knee injury picked up almost three years ago ended Hayden’s 2021-22 season early and had a knock-on impact on his loan spell at Norwich. He spent the first half of last season on loan at Standard Liege before cutting the spell short and joining QPR for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.