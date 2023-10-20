Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newcastle boss faced over 30 separate questions about Tonali and the investigation into alleged illegal gambling that could see the midfielder handed a lengthy ban if found guilty. Howe was quick to express his support for the £52million summer signing at length.

He told reporters: “It’s absolutely crucial, Sandro’s welfare. It’s very easy for people to forget how young he is and the changes he’s had in his life coming from Italy to England.

“That’s hard enough to deal with and now he has this situation. As a football club, straight away it was; put our arms around him, protect him and give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems he’s had.

“That’s what we’re endeavouring to do with a lot of conversations and a lot of communication with him and his family. It’s not just Sandro, it’s the people around him who are so important as well. It’s been a big effort from us and he’s handled himself superbly well.”

But there were a number of questions Howe was not willing to comment on with the investigation into Tonali still ongoing.

Here is a transcript of the nine Tonali-related questions Howe refused to address fully...

Is there a concern that AC Milan knew about [the betting] before Sandro joined Newcastle in the summer?

Howe: “That's something I can't comment on. I've got no idea, my thought process is about Sandro and trying to help him.”

The club has three official betting partners, is that a concern?

Howe: “That's a difficult one for me to comment on. My job is to coach the team, manage the team and that's what I'll do. It's probably best that I stick to those subjects.”

Should gambling adverts be removed from football as they are in Italy and Spain?

Howe: “They are not decisions that I make. I am not going to be drawn into comments on things that I am not in control of.”

If he is banned, how will you cope with that?

Howe: “It is too early to say. We will make a decision based on the facts that we have.”

The club are going to pay for something that didn't happen under your watch and was out of your control, is that fair?

Howe: “It’s a difficult one for me to comment on. That is one for Dan [Ashworth] and people above me to answer.”

Do you expect legal action on this?

Howe: “Again, I don't know. I'm not involved in those conversations.”

Are other people at the club looking at the legal side of things?

Howe: “I’m sure the club will be doing what the club needs to do. But from my side, I can’t comment on that because I’m not party to those conversations. My conversations are with Sandro and his representatives, and trying to help him.”

Would you expect a potential signing to tell you about this before signing a contract?

Howe: “I'm not going to go there and answer that question.”