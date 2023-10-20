Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Gordon has already served a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards this season and Guimaraes, who is often in the middle of the action at all times, will likely soon follow him. The ban would only be enforced in the Premier League meaning, should he pick up that fifth booking against Crystal Palace at the weekend, the Brazilian would still be able to feature in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As mentioned, Willock is still a few weeks away from making his return to the first-team and a verdict on Tonali’s punishment is expected to be made shortly - and could come as early as next week, potentially leaving Eddie Howe short of options in the middle of the park. Sean Longstaff, Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson have been the go to trio in the league in recent times but with games coming thick-and-fast in both the league, cup and in Europe, there is a growing need to ensure Howe has players at his disposal.