Newcastle United’s fresh Bruno Guimaraes worry amid potential Sandro Tonali ban
Eddie Howe could soon be handed another selection headache in midfield.
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is just one yellow card away from a Premier League suspension. Although suspension for accumulating too many yellow cards, five in this case, isn’t uncommon, with Sandro Tonali expected to be hit with a long-term ban and Joe Willock still sidelined through injury, the Magpies may have one or two major headaches if and when Guimaraes is shown his next booking.
Anthony Gordon has already served a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards this season and Guimaraes, who is often in the middle of the action at all times, will likely soon follow him. The ban would only be enforced in the Premier League meaning, should he pick up that fifth booking against Crystal Palace at the weekend, the Brazilian would still be able to feature in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
As mentioned, Willock is still a few weeks away from making his return to the first-team and a verdict on Tonali’s punishment is expected to be made shortly - and could come as early as next week, potentially leaving Eddie Howe short of options in the middle of the park. Sean Longstaff, Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson have been the go to trio in the league in recent times but with games coming thick-and-fast in both the league, cup and in Europe, there is a growing need to ensure Howe has players at his disposal.
Newcastle host Roy Hodgson’s Palace on Saturday with kick-off at St James’ Park scheduled for 3pm.