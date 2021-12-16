‘A dangerous moment’ – Eddie Howe reveals what Mike Dean told him following Liverpool's controversial goal against Newcastle United
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe found himself berating yet another refereeing call that set-up a defeat for his side.
The Magpies were 1-0 ahead thanks to a Jonjo Shelvey goal when Diogo Jota equalised for Liverpool to make it 1-1 at Anfield.
Howe and the Newcastle players strongly protested the goal as Isaac Hayden was visibly down hurt holding his head in the build-up but referee Mike Dean did not stop play.
Liverpool went on to win the game 3-1 with further goals from Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
And after watching his team go behind to a controversial penalty decision at Leicester, there was more frustration for Howe in the Newcastle dugout.
“I was really pleased with the lads' effort and commitment in the game today,” he told BT Sport. “I'm really disappointed by the first goal, Liverpool’s first goal.
"It was clear to me that I think it was Isaac went down holding his head immediately. And in my opinion the game should have been stopped.
"We had two players down in the middle of our six yard box and I think it's had a huge bearing on the game because we had the lead.
"Our game plan was one where we knew we’re gonna have long spells without the ball, we knew we're gonna need to be really diligent in our defending and scoring the goal almost suited the way that we had set up to play.
"But as soon as you concede the crowd are in the game and it feels unjust, I think it's doubly hard on our players.”
Howe spoke to the referee to try and get an explanation for the decision not to stop play.
“He said to me that he felt Isaac had held his back,” he added. “For me, Isaac immediately held his head – he was dazed for four five minutes after the game.
“I think it's a dangerous moment where we need to think of the player safety, but not only that, we're severely and in a really difficult position with two players down in our box.
"And I don't think you want to see games decided when you have players out of the game.”