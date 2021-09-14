'A huge concern' - Pundit blasts Leeds United over latest injury blow with £18m ace set to miss Newcastle clash

The Magpies' opponents, who sit two places above them in the Premier League table in 17th place, have also had a tricky start to the season, and lost 3-0 to Liverpool last weekend.

The Whites were dealt a further blow when £18m defender Diego Llorente limped off the field in the 33rd minute with the latest of his string of injuries since joining the club in 2020.

Discussing the Spain international's misfortunes, which will seem him miss the big game against Newcastle on Friday evening, pundit Frankie McAvenie questioned Leeds' medical team (via Football Insider) for their role in the player's inability to remain fit, and said: "I don’t understand that. Is this not something the medical team will have picked up on? How did he pass a medical?

'A huge concern' - Pundit takes aim at Leeds United over latest injury blow as £18m man to miss Newcastle clash

“It can’t be something so simple as just warming up before games, surely? The same thing has happened to Llorente three times since he’s been at Leeds. That has to be a huge concern.

“That will always be a doubt now won’t it? Any time he plays people will be wondering if he can finish the game. You would think they would be able to sort it with all the technology they have, it’s a strange one. They don’t have a big squad either Leeds, it’s a worry.”