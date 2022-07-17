The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and contributed 14 assists for Newcastle in the Premier League since arriving from Nice in 2019.

With Newcastle reportedly valuing the player in excess of £40million, Arsenal could struggle to strike a deal for the Frenchman as they couldn’t guarantee him game time.

While Sagna recognises that a deal for Saint-Maximin to Arsenal is unlikely, it hasn’t stopped him urging the Gunners to sign his fellow countryman.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“The one player I really like, but I’m not sure Arsenal could sign him because he would want to play every game, is Allan Saint Maximin,” Sagna told Lord Ping. “I really like this player a lot. I love the way he plays – with so many tricks and skills – he is a nightmare for any defender.

"I would love to see him play for Arsenal because it is a joy to watch him play and I think he would provide a spark and something different in the squad.

"He is a player that can electrify a match, a stadium and make the difference. I would love to see him wearing an Arsenal shirt.”

Sagna played 284 times for Arsenal between 2007 and 2014 before moving to Manchester City on a free transfer. He also appeared 65 times for the France national team.